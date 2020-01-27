Auschwitz survivor: 'I lost everybody'

Video

A 91-year-old holocaust survivor has spoken about losing his family at the Auschwitz death camp.

Arek Hersh, who now lives in Leeds, says he tells his story to remind younger generations of the realities of the Holocaust.

He said: "I think it's very important to teach the world people shouldn't be aggressive to each other."

His comments coincide with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.