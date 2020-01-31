'When we revealed it she did a little dance'

Video

Five-year-old Harper from Leeds was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018, leaving her with a prominent bald patch at the top of her head.

Her mum, Sophi, describes how the condition meant her daughter went from "a happy-go-lucky little girl to being really conscious". However, thanks to a local hair technician, she has now got her confidence back.

Ashley Marie Higgins provides free hair systems to cover the bald patches of girls in Leeds and Manchester as part of a campaign she calls 'Little Lady Locks'.

"When they look in the mirror, and you see them smile, and they've not smiled like that since they've walked in," the hair technician says. "It's overwhelming.

"When we revealed it she [Harper] did a little dance and she was just really taken back by it."