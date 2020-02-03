'Learn from the assaults before someone dies'

Video

Serving and former prison officers are calling for change as the number of assaults on jail staff remained at record highs.

Latest Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures show that in the year to September 2019 more than 10,000 assaults were reported.

Former officer Steve Gough was attacked in prison and seriously injured.

He said it was time the government listened to the "foot soldiers" of the service and made changes before a prison officer was killed.

The MoJ said they were spending £2.75bn to improve jails and bolster security in order to cut violence.

