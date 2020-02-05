Video highlights 'toxic fumes' at a rail depot
Film highlights 'toxic fumes' from trains at Leeds' rail depot

A union has released footage of "toxic" diesel fumes being emitted by a train as it pulls into Leeds' rail depot.

Unite claims the emissions could be linked to eight workers at the Neville Hill site being diagnosed with cancer.

In 2012, experts at The World Health Organisation (WHO) said exhaust fumes from diesel engines do cause cancer.

