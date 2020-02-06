'I go to bars to help people who are diagnosed with HIV '
Volunteer visits Leeds bars to help people with HIV

A volunteer in Leeds is helping people with HIV by visiting bars and offering advice to people with the virus.

James Ward, who was diagnosed as HIV positive in 1996, volunteers for the charity Yorkshire Mesmac.

He said: "One of the most satisfying things about volunteering is the conversations I've had with people.

"What I hope I do by the work I do is just give people a bit more self-confidence."

