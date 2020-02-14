'My shop sign protects my store from flooding'

Video

Book store owners in Hebden Bridge have installed a shop sign that can also protect their store from flooding.

Kate and Si Claughan, the owners of The Book Case, decided to build the sign after being seriously affected by flooding twice.

Kate Claughan said: "We knew we were never going to get insurance, that ship had sailed, so we looked at what we could do to protect ourselves."

Hebden Bridge was hit by flooding following Storm Ciara last weekend but this store managed to prevent most of the damage.

