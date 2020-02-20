Video

Nine-month old Arlo is experiencing more of the world than most cats, joining his owners on walks around the Yorkshire Dales and further afield.

The Maine Coon cross domestic shorthair has climbed Scafell Pike and visited Hardcastle Crag and Butterley Reservoir.

His owner Crissy Lister, from Halifax said: "It's nice to see him see the world rather than the streets.

"We know that at the end of the lead he's safe and he gets to experience probably more than most cats would."