Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kitten joins owners on walks around Yorkshire
Nine-month old Arlo is experiencing more of the world than most cats, joining his owners on walks around the Yorkshire Dales and further afield.
The Maine Coon cross domestic shorthair has climbed Scafell Pike and visited Hardcastle Crag and Butterley Reservoir.
His owner Crissy Lister, from Halifax said: "It's nice to see him see the world rather than the streets.
"We know that at the end of the lead he's safe and he gets to experience probably more than most cats would."
-
20 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window