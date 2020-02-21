'Amazing' whale encounter for Atlantic rower

Video

Yorkshireman Marcus Beale completed a 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic after more than 48 days at sea.

He raised more than £120,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and funded the trip himself so he could give "every penny directly to Macmillan Cancer".

The rower from Leeds encountered dolphins and two rare Sei whales along the way.

Marcus, who was the first solo rower to complete this year's race, said: "I stepped off the boat and they [his family] all came to me and I don't know what happened but we all just lowered our heads and we put our heads together. It was a very special moment."