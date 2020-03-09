Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RSPCA seeks happy home for Goldie in her final days
A foster home is needed for a cat who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Goldie has nose cancer and there is no veterinary treatment available,
Staff at the RSPCA in West Yorkshire say they hope someone will give her a happy home in which to spend her final days.
-
09 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-51807161/rspca-seeks-happy-home-for-goldie-in-her-final-daysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window