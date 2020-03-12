Abuse images found in police safe after 14 years

Video

Indecent images of children could not be used as evidence against a sex offender because they were in a police commissioner's safe, the BBC has found.

The images were stored on a hard drive belonging to the ex-Lord Mayor of Leeds Neil Taggart who was jailed in 2017.

They had been in a safe since 2003, but were not disclosed by the office of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) until after Taggart pleaded guilty.

PCC Mark Burns-Williamson said until then he was unaware the images existed.

"There's been no intentional cover-up with this," he said, but he apologised for the "embarrassing" mistake.