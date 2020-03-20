Coronavirus: The group providing NHS workers with free food
A food waste supermarket is providing free food to NHS workers and people who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Real Junk Food Project is using donations from businesses who have had leftover stock to help people in Wakefield.

Founder Adam Smith said: "We think it's important to do this because there's a lot of people out there now that are on the front line that are not able to get access to food and we've got lots of food."

