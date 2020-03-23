Video

Families have been creating rainbows for their windows to cheer up passers by in Leeds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kezia Roberts instigated the idea in Horsforth near Leeds after hearing about it in Italy.

The Facebook group for rainbows in Horsforth now has over 500 members.

Ms Roberts asked people to create rainbows for their windows to lift the spirits of people who can go out for a walk.

"Absolutely anybody can participate in making a rainbow for their window while they're going through social isolation," she said.

"It just cheers people up a little bit in these tough times we're going through. It's something that can unite us.

"There's always something good that comes out of these horrible situations. Somebody will walk past and think, that's a lovely idea."