Coronavirus: Care worker can't hug children after they self-isolate
A frontline care worker has told how she is unable to hug her children after they self-isolated to stay safe from coronavirus.
One of Sarah Moore's children has asthma so she took the decision to isolate them with their father.
Ms Moore, who is working to care for people in the Kirklees area during the epidemic, has only been able to see her children through a window.
She said: "The thing I can't do, when they really need it, is give them a cuddle and tell them 'it's fine'."
27 Mar 2020
