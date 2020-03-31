Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dewsbury house explosion: Footage show aftermath
A 55-year-old man has been seriously injured in an explosion at a house in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to the property on Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, at 11:37 BST.
The injured man was in the house at the time of the explosion, police said. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Another man suffered a head injury after being struck by debris and is being treated in hospital.
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-52109385/dewsbury-house-explosion-footage-show-aftermathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window