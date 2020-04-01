Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Family of 13 describe self-isolating under one roof
A family of 13, spanning four generations, has described the difficulty of self-isolating while all living under one roof.
Health officials have warned that those in multi-generational households are at more risk of infecting their elders.
Hayaat Karim lives in Bradford along with his grandparents, parents, six siblings - two of who are married - and his three-year-old nephew.
Some are now living in another part of the house to avoid getting sick.
-
01 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-52127101/coronavirus-family-of-13-describe-self-isolating-under-one-roofRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window