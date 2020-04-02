Supermarket worker sings to street on way to work

Video

A woman in Leeds has been cheering up her neighbours by singing down the street every day on her walk to work.

Lyn Griffiths, who works at a supermarket, started last week and now people who live on her street go to their windows to hear her sing every day.

She said: "I'm planning on doing this every day until we've got through this difficult times.

"Many people love a good sing song and a dance. Happiness is the best medicine, we need to keep positive, we need to keep smiling and spreading the love."