Supermarket worker sings to street on way to work

Coronavirus lockdown: Supermarket worker sings to cheer up street
A woman in Leeds has been cheering up her neighbours by singing down the street every day on her walk to work.
Lyn Griffiths, who works at a supermarket, started last week and now people who live on her street go to their windows to hear her sing every day.
She said: "I'm planning on doing this every day until we've got through this difficult times.
"Many people love a good sing song and a dance. Happiness is the best medicine, we need to keep positive, we need to keep smiling and spreading the love."
02 Apr 2020
