Video

A Wakefield-born poet has gone viral after sharing a heartwarming poem about the NHS and the coronavirus on social media.

Ben Taylor, 29, initially shared the poem to followers on his 'Yorkshire Prose' Facebook page, on which he shares verse composed in his regional dialect.

The video of the performance has since been shared more than 13,000 times on the platform.

In the poem, the Royal Navy petty officer - whose wife and mother are both nurses - describes getting "a bit of a lump in [his] throat" when he "thinks about our NHS".

He ends by telling his followers: "Just do as they say, stay home, protect NHS and save lives."