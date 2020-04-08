Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The fancy dress runner helping to cheer up Silsden
Lifeguard Mary Taylor is helping people to smile during the coronavirus lockdown.
The mother-of-one wears a striking costume each day as she enjoys a seven-mile run around Silsden in West Yorkshire.
She said she gets lots of support as she passes homes while out exercising, adding: "It's nice to see that everybody's cheering and that when they see me going along all the children are just really, really happy.
"It's just making people forget about, just for a couple of seconds, what we are all actually going through."
-
08 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-52203864/coronavirus-the-fancy-dress-runner-helping-to-cheer-up-silsdenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window