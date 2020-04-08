Video

Lifeguard Mary Taylor is helping people to smile during the coronavirus lockdown.

The mother-of-one wears a striking costume each day as she enjoys a seven-mile run around Silsden in West Yorkshire.

She said she gets lots of support as she passes homes while out exercising, adding: "It's nice to see that everybody's cheering and that when they see me going along all the children are just really, really happy.

"It's just making people forget about, just for a couple of seconds, what we are all actually going through."