The teacher delivering dozens of lunches a day

Grimsby teacher Zane Powles is delivering dozens of packed lunches every weekday to pupils stuck at home due to coronavirus.

Mr Powles, who is assistant head at Western Primary School in Grimsby, walks about five miles dropping off the lunches to children.

The key worker says he's been congratulated and described as a hero but says he is just doing his job.

He added: "This is just a part of my job that I never expected to do really."