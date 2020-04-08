Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Milk delivery firm bring essentials to isolated customers
A milk delivery service in Yorkshire has started delivering essential food items to customers who are isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Lynne Walls, who lives in Horsforth, Leeds, has started delivering bread, butter and fruit juice to people in her area.
She said: "It is nice being able to please people and do things to help people out."
One of her customers said it was vital for her during the outbreak.
They said: "She is a key worker, there's no doubt about that, and people rely on her."
08 Apr 2020
