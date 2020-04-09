Retro car unearthed in Yorkshireman's back garden

Video

A man who was gardening while at home during the coronavirus outbreak has unearthed what is believed to be a Ford Popular car from the 1950s.

John Brayshaw, who lives in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, said: "It's not something you find every day - it is literally in the middle of my garden."

He said the grey car was mostly intact, with its engine and registration plate.

The Ford Popular, often called the Ford Pop, was built by Ford UK in England between 1953 and 1962.