Rare white hare caught on film
Rare white hare filmed in Yorkshire

Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller captured pictures of the rare white hare in Yorkshire before the coronavirus lockdown rules came into force.

The white hare is a rare sight and in legend the animal was considered in legend to be "magical".

  • 12 Apr 2020
