Coronavirus: Police virus fears over 'abhorrent' behaviour
Police officers have been left "scared" of catching coronavirus due to people's "abhorrent" behaviour, a PC has said.
PC Michael Caulfield was coughed at by a man he was arresting in Halifax who claimed he had Covid-19.
The offender, Anthony McCrory, has since been jailed for assaulting an emergency worker.
West Yorkshire Police Federation said officers have a "difficult job in difficult times" and have had "enough of this type of behaviour".
16 Apr 2020
