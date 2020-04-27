Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jimmy Gittins: Paralysed ex-rugby player's charity walk on crutches
An ex-rugby league player who was left paralysed has walked 26 laps of his house for charity.
Jimmy Gittins, who broke his neck while playing rugby in 2002, has raised more than £6,000.
He said he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £28m for NHS charities.
He said: "It's to show people that even when we think we are flat and we're down and the situation's not very good, we can still make a positive out of it."
-
27 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-52375295/jimmy-gittins-paralysed-ex-rugby-player-s-charity-walk-on-crutchesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window