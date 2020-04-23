Media player
Bradford doctor calls coronavirus trial 'a ray of hope'
Coronavirus patients in Yorkshire are taking part in a medical trial which one doctor has described as "a ray of hope".
Patients at Bradford Royal Infirmary are being given different drugs as part of the Recovery Trial, which is looking for potential treatments for Covid-19.
Dr Dinesh Saralaya, a consultant respiratory physician, said: "It's so crucial to do these trials so that we can actually find a treatment for these patients."
More than 7,000 patients, including 57 in Bradford, at about 170 UK hospitals are involved in the trial.
23 Apr 2020
