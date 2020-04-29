Video

A heart attack survivor has encouraged patients to still go to a doctor if they need to during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Hope, from Kippax in West Yorkshire, who had two stents fitted in hospital, said: "I just can't praise them enough, from the girl who took the 999 call to the paramedics."

Half the usual number of people are going to A&E and treatment for heart attacks and strokes is down.

Seeking medical help is one of the four reasons people can safely leave home, government guidance says.