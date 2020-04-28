Media player
West Yorkshire Police Covid-19 police assaults 'wholly unacceptable'
More than 30 West Yorkshire police officers and staff have been spat at or coughed at by people claiming to have the coronavirus.
The force's Deputy Chief Constable Russ Foster described the attacks as "disgraceful".
"Assaults on officers and staff are wholly unacceptable at any time and I hope the courts acknowledge the severity of these people's actions in sentencing them," he said.
Last week, there were 12 such assaults on officers and staff.
28 Apr 2020
