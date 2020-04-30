Leeds museum's look back at PPE down the ages
Coronavirus: The museum showing how medicine has changed

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is at the forefront of many people's minds during the current coronavirus pandemic.

But hygiene and safety has not always been a given in medicine, as Leeds's Thackray Medical Museum shows.

The currently-closed museum's displays give an insight into how medicine and healthcare has changed over centuries.

