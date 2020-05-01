Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Doctors working in hospital during ramadan
Two Muslim doctors have recorded video diaries showing what it's like treating coronavirus patients during Ramadan.
Dr Rabeia Javid and Dr Abid Aziz, who both work at Bradford Royal Infirmary, shared the challenges of treating patients while fasting.
Dr Aziz said: "My experience of this disease is it has proven to be a nightmare. I hope this nightmare is over very soon.
"This year we must remember all of those who have been affected by the coronavirus."
-
01 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-52505526/coronavirus-doctors-working-in-hospital-during-ramadanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window