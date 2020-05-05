Head teacher buys food for vulnerable families

Video

A Yorkshire head teacher says he spent thousands of his own money to buy food for vulnerable families who are waiting to receive free school meal vouchers.

Lloyd Mason-Edwards, from Peel Park Primary School in Bradford, said only about half the families eligible at his school had received vouchers.

He said: "They [the government] are not providing for the most vulnerable members of our community."

Mr Mason-Edwards was reimbursed by the school.

The government has said it will provide extra funding to schools to cover such "unavoidable costs".

Edenred, which runs the voucher scheme, said it was aware of problems and that many had successfully claimed vouchers.