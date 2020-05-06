Video

The family of a six-year-old girl said they were "shattered" after she was left without kidneys when a transplant operation was delayed due to coronavirus.

Sarah Emmott had her failing kidneys removed at the end of February but four weeks later her planned surgery from a live donor was put on hold.

Her mother Ellie said: "We were absolutely shattered and shocked we just couldn't believe it."

Sarah, from Leeds, is now having to undergo dialysis three times a week to keep her alive.