A teenage boy who saved a toddler from drowning in a canal said he just "did what anybody else would do".

Ryley Ferguson spotted 15-month-old Reggie in the water in Knottingley, West Yorkshire after the child escaped from a nearby garden.

The 15-year-old dived in and kept the little boy's head above the water until help arrived.

Reggie's grateful mother Becca Hampton said she "can't thank him enough" for saving her son.

An online page has been set up to raise money for Ryley, but the teenager said he is going to donate the money to the NHS.