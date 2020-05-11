Increase in dolphin sightings off Yorkshire coast

Video

Sightings of dolphins near the Yorkshire coast are increasing, according to a representative from a national environmental charity.

Footage showing bottlenose dolphins near Scarborough is regularly shared online.

Stuart Baines, from Sea Watch Foundation, said: "They have been increasingly common off the Yorkshire coast with a tenfold increase in sightings last year, which seems to be continuing this year."

More than 800 sightings of whales, dolphins and seals were recorded in British waters last year.