Coronavirus: 102-year-old discharged from hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 102-year-old discharged from Wakefield hospital

A 102-year-old woman has left Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield after recovering from coronavirus.

Catherine Grace, who worked with Winston Churchill when she was younger, had been in hospital for two weeks.

Marie Nebard, a close relative, said "She's a miracle, she's an absolute miracle."

Ms Grace has now gone back home to her care home in Wakefield.

  • 13 May 2020
Go to next video: How long it takes to recover from coronavirus