Coronavirus: Dancing dinosaur cheers up children in lockdown
A dancing dinosaur which has been cheering up children in Bradford is actually the work of a local doctor.
Dr Paul Bamber had donned the suit while exercising in Thackley during the coronavirus lockdown.
The healthcare worker, who normally specialises in drug and alcohol treatment, is also working on the NHS coronavirus helpline.
He added: "We all need something to keep us going and lift our spirits a little bit."
19 May 2020
