How Yorkshire transport companies are tackling coronavirus
Bus and train providers in Yorkshire are taking new measures to help protect passengers on their services.
Harrogate Bus Company is using an anti-viral fog to disinfect its fleet.
Trains and stations are also being disinfected and social distancing is being applied onboard to reduce the risk of catching Covid-19.
Alex Hornby, from Harrogate Bus Company, said: "We're seeing 80% less people using our services so at the moment, people can space out."
19 May 2020
