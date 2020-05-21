Video

A five-year-old boy is recovering at home after developing a rare inflammatory disease linked to coronavirus.

Harry Fields was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after falling ill with a high temperature and severe abdominal pains.

His mother Hannah said: "I was so frightened. You just can't believe it's happening to you."

Up to 100 children in the UK have been affected and studies suggest the same reaction is being seen in children elsewhere in Europe.

Doctors say it is likely to be caused by a delayed immune response to the virus which looks like Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that mainly affects children under the age of five.