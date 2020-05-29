Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Marsden Moor's recovery a year after wildfires
Marsden Moor is showing signs of recovery a year after it was ravaged by wildfire.
Nearly four square miles (6.4 sq km) of peatland was devastated by the blaze, which is thought to have been caused by embers from a discarded barbecue.
Wildlife has now begun to return to the area of special scientific interest near Huddersfield, although only a single type of grass has grown back so far.
Emphasising the importance of the habitat, Rosie Holdsworth, of the National Trust, said there were "hundreds of different species" on the moor, many of which are considered "internationally important".
