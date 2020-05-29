Capt Tom Moore sculpture to be auctioned
Artwork made of thousands of nails honours Capt Tom Moore

A sculptor has used 50,000 nails to create a piece of artwork to honour NHS fundraiser Capt Tom Moore.

It took Bradford artist Marcus Levine two weeks to craft the piece, which is being auctioned for charity.

The war veteran raised more than £32m for NHS charities by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.

