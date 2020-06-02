Video

Police have released dashcam footage showing a driver with five children in the vehicle speeding at 125mph on the M1.

In an audio conversation following the car being pulled over, overlaid on the police car footage, an officer reprimands the man for "driving at a great rate of knots" with children on board.

West Yorkshire police released the footage, from 20 May 2020, as part of a new anti-speeding campaign launched as lockdown begins to be eased.

In the video, the police officer tells the driver, who has been reported to court: "You've got your five children in that car and you're travelling at 125mph.

"If you have a blowout at that speed, all your kids are dead."