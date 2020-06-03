Media player
Care home staff reunited with families after weeks apart
Care home staff have been reunited with their families after moving on site to shield residents from coronavirus.
Carers at Meadow Court Residential Home in Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, moved into nearby caravans six weeks ago.
Rebecca Macaskill, one of the carers, said: "It was surreal, it was emotional, I couldn't believe it had come to an end really.
"I'm proud of everybody and myself of course, I think we've done so well."
03 Jun 2020
