Nile Wilson: Olympic medallist on mental health struggles
Olympic bronze medalist Nile Wilson has opened up about struggling with his mental health.
Wilson, who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics, has spoken about facing challenges in a new documentary on his YouTube channel.
He said: "I just found myself in a really difficult spot this time last year."
"It was dark. I'd describe it as pain."
06 Jun 2020
