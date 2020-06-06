Olympic medalist Nile Wilson on mental health struggles
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nile Wilson: Olympic medallist on mental health struggles

Olympic bronze medalist Nile Wilson has opened up about struggling with his mental health.

Wilson, who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics, has spoken about facing challenges in a new documentary on his YouTube channel.

He said: "I just found myself in a really difficult spot this time last year."

"It was dark. I'd describe it as pain."

  • 06 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Nile Wilson talks gold medals and vlogging