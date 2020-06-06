Bear surprise for health worker's children

Video

This is the moment a health worker was reunited with her children after three months apart.

Sally Boocock's children moved into her sister's home to shield them from coronavirus as her daughter Ruby has multiple heart defects.

Mrs Boocock dressed up as a bear for the surprise reunion, as it's a mascot from the children's heart unit at a Leeds hospital, before revealing who was in the costume.

She said: "Honestly, it was just amazing. It was one of the best feelings ever"