Coronavirus: Cancer patient socially distancing from family in same house
A man with incurable prostate cancer has been socially distancing from his family despite living in the same house as them.
Lloyd Pinder, from Leeds, has been shielding from the coronavirus by staying 2m away from his family.
He said: "It's bad enough being told your life's getting cut short anyway, and then this.
"It is heartbreaking, it is absolutely, devastatingly hard."
11 Jun 2020
