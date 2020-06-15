Long queues in city centres as shops reopen

Video

Shoppers eager to get tills ringing created queues in Yorkshire city centres as non-essential stores were allowed to reopen for the first time since March.

In Leeds, long queues formed with hundreds waiting patiently to get into Primark.

There were also long lines snaking down the pavement to get into Sports Direct in the city centre.

In South Yorkshire, meanwhile, shoppers proved they were keen to return to retail too, with queues outside a number of stores in Sheffield.