Long queues in city centres as shops reopen

Media player
Primark shoppers form long queues as stores reopen
Shoppers eager to get tills ringing created queues in Yorkshire city centres as non-essential stores were allowed to reopen for the first time since March.
In Leeds, long queues formed with hundreds waiting patiently to get into Primark.
There were also long lines snaking down the pavement to get into Sports Direct in the city centre.
In South Yorkshire, meanwhile, shoppers proved they were keen to return to retail too, with queues outside a number of stores in Sheffield.
15 Jun 2020
