‘I am no different to any of you’

A Bradford man has explained how he "bottled up" the effects of racism.
Usmaan Arshad says his first experience of discrimination came as a small child in a park playground but it had continued throughout his life.
Mr Arshad, who works for the BBC in Yorkshire, said he wanted to speak out: "It's only when we talk about these experiences that people can see what we see. To see what happens on their doorstep. Don't be silent."
18 Jun 2020
