Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blind campaigner asks people to remove overhanging trees
A blind woman's campaign for people to remove overhanging bushes from pavements has been shared thousands of times on social media.
Ella Sparrow, from Baildon, said overhanging trees can leave her disorientated when she is walking.
"These overgrown obstacles make it difficult for me to navigate around safely," she said.
"I hoped if people shared my post, it will reach other communities to help people far and wide."
-
23 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-53142780/blind-campaigner-asks-people-to-remove-overhanging-treesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window