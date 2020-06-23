Video

A blind woman's campaign for people to remove overhanging bushes from pavements has been shared thousands of times on social media.

Ella Sparrow, from Baildon, said overhanging trees can leave her disorientated when she is walking.

"These overgrown obstacles make it difficult for me to navigate around safely," she said.

"I hoped if people shared my post, it will reach other communities to help people far and wide."