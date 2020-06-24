Video

This is the moment a six-year-old celebrated the end of her cancer treatment.

Elouise Goodall, from Mirfield in West Yorkshire, rang a bell in front of her whole neighbourhood after more than two years of treatment for leukaemia.

This would normally take place in a hospital but those celebrations have been paused to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Her family asked if someone could lend them a bell and they were inundated with offers.