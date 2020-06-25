Media player
Coronavirus: 'When lockdown ends, I can cuddle my wife again'
A man who travelled every day to see his wife in a nursing home has spoken of his heartbreak at being unable to see her during the last three months.
Roger Clarke was used to walking miles to see and help look after his wife Bronwyn, who has dementia, at the home in Baildon, near Bradford.
However, restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus mean that he has not been able to see her for weeks.
"I'm finding it really hard without her. The sooner this virus and lockdown is ended, the better it will be for me," he said.
25 Jun 2020
