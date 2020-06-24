Divina de Campo: 'My house is now literally my theatre'
Drag queen and singer Divina de Campo has explored how lockdown has affected the entertainment industry in his native West Yorkshire.
The RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up has moved all of his events online due to the coronavirus, with many others forced to make similar adjustments.
A cellist in Leeds and the artistic director of a Huddersfield theatre have both told Divina of their concerns about the impact Covid-19 is having on their industries.
Of the future, the Brighouse-born entertainer says: "Our venues are going to look very different moving forward."
